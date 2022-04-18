Panaji, Apr 18 (PTI) Three major industry associations in Goa have written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over load-shedding in the state and said they are willing to contribute to purchase additional power to tide over the situation.

The letter was sent to Sawant and state power minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Monday by Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI), Goa State Industries Association (GSIA) and Goa Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers' Association (GPMA).

"Since March this year, industries are facing acute power shortage due to constant load restrictions as much as 12 hours per day imposed by government. To address deficit, additional power will have to be purchased by the government. However, the rise in the traffic in the IEX market has increased the cost substantially and the government finds it difficult to bear this burden," said the letter.

The letter said, in order to tide over this situation, the cost of purchasing this additional power may be billed to all EHT and HT (extra high tension and high tension) consumers in the state till June 30.

The electricity department should bill only for actual additional power purchased for this period for avoiding load shedding and no other charges should be passed on to the consumer, the letter added.

