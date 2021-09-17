Panaji, Sep 17 (PTI) The BJP on Friday attacked Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar for claiming that the state government's announcement of 100 per cent first dose coverage of eligible beneficiaries was false as he and his family were yet to get inoculated because they had "certain doubts".

His statement, made at a press conference on Thursday, led to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant advising him to shun negativity about the vaccination process and help in efforts to tackle the pandemic.

"The world has accepted COVID-19 vaccines and there cannot be any doubt on them. He must be told we cannot fight the coronavirus pandemic with this kind of negative mentality towards vaccination. He should not play politics on this issue," Sawant said on Friday.

