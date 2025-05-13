Porvorim (Goa) [India], May 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday participated in a Tiranga Yatra held in Porvorim to honour the valour and commitment of the Indian armed forces following the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The tricolour rally, which celebrated India's firm stance against terrorism, witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens and political leaders alike.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Pak Says Committed to Stand by Ceasefire Arrangement; Criticises PM Narendra Modi's Remarks.

Speaking on the occasion, Goa Minister Rohan Khaunte lauded the operation's impact, calling it a decisive move that exposed hostile elements.

"By destroying the terrorist sites, the nation has given a very strong message. Pakistanis were exposed. Operation Sindoor has given a very clear message of zero tolerance against terrorism," Khaunte said.

Also Read | 3-Nanometer Chip Design Centres Inaugurated: In a First, 3-nm Chips Will Be Designed in India, Announces Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also participated in Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra held at Kartavya Path and described the moment as one of national pride.

Asserting India's firm stance against terrorism, Gupta said that Operation Sindoor would continue with full force, warning that any threat to the nation would be met with a "befitting reply."

"It is a matter of pride for us. Operation Sindoor is not going to stop. If the terrorists raise their eyes on us, our armed forces, our government, and Prime Minister Modi are ready to give them a befitting reply," Gupta said.

The yatra is being seen as more than just a party initiative, with the BJP aiming to turn it into a large-scale people's movement.

In preparation, BJP President JP Nadda held a key strategy meeting on May 12 at the party headquarters with general secretaries. Senior leaders, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, have been tasked with coordinating the campaign across regions.

The party also plans to hold press conferences nationwide and will engage social media influencers to amplify the campaign's message digitally and reach younger audiences.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 civilians lost their lives. In a swift and decisive retaliation, Indian forces eliminated over 100 terrorists across the border in Pakistan.

Though Pakistan launched a counteroffensive, India responded with force, leading to a ceasefire and reasserting its defence posture.

Through the Tiranga Yatra, the BJP aims to remind citizens of India's resolute stand against terrorism and to foster a deeper sense of nationalism and unity across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)