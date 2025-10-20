Panaji (Goa) [India], October 20 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali and the upcoming festive season, calling upon citizens to uphold the spirit of "Vocal for Local".

In a self-made video on X, CM Sawant said, "Wishing everyone a joyous Diwali and festive season ahead. Let us come together in the spirit of Vocal for Local and make Goa truly Swayampurna."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali wishes to the people of India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."

The Prime Minister also urged Indian consumers to buy domestically made "Swadeshi" products during the festival, encouraging the purchase of Indian-made products and supporting local artisans.

"Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let's buy Indian products and say--Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same," wrote PM Modi on X.

Meanwhile, people in Goa celebrated Diwali uniquely by burning large effigies of the demon Narakasura to mark the victory of Lord Krishna over evil.

Deepavali or Diwali is an Indian festival of lights. 'Deepa' means lamp or light, and 'Vali' means string or row, and Deepavali means rows of lights. It celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

