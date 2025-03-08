New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended his greetings on International Women's Day and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for women empowerment, including the 33 per cent reservation for women and the abolition of triple talaq.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant highlighted the efforts of the state's Women and Child Department in organising programs across Goa to promote respect for women.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my sisters and mothers across the country on this occasion of Women's Day. Various programs have been organised in Goa to demonstrate respect for women, and I congratulate those who participated in them," he said.

Sawant also emphasised the Goa government's commitment to advancing women's dignity and empowerment. "The Goa government will always support initiatives aimed at increasing respect for women," he stated.

Lauding PM Modi's policies, Sawant said, "For the first time, if anyone has truly given respect to women, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has ensured 33 per cent reservation for women and abolished triple talaq, providing justice and dignity to women."

The Goa government has been actively implementing welfare schemes for women, including financial assistance, skill development programs, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Several awareness campaigns, workshops, and felicitation programs were held across the state on International Women's Day to celebrate women's contributions to society.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a boardroom-style discussion with Lakhpati Didis in Navsari, similar to his interactions with corporate CEOs.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil accompanied the Prime Minister during the occasion on International Women's Day.

With a notepad and pencil in hand, the PM was focused on noting the key points from the discussion.

Most women said that they have managed to become Lakhpati Didis due to PM Modi, his policies, and the motivation he has given them.

Hearing the positive experiences and progress of Lakhpati Didis, PM Modi said that the 3 crore Lakhpati Didi target may soon be surpassed, and even the 5 crore target may be attained in due course.

Women exuded confidence that, under PM Modi's leadership, within a few years, instead of the Lakhpati Didi programme, they may be participating in the Crorepati Didi programme.

A Lakhpati Didi is a Self-Help Group member who earns an annual household income of Rs 1,00,000 or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, and the average monthly income exceeds Rs 10,000, so it is sustainable.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked to empower women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister posted on X. (ANI)

