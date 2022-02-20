Panaji (Goa) [India], February 20 (ANI): Pointing out that the Goans and Goan economy suffered due to defections during the BJP regime, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar on Saturday stated that people of the state will not tolerate such acts again.

The Congress leader warned BJP leaders to face public wrath if they repeat history and if they don't stop the act of poaching probable winning candidates.

Chodankar on Saturday addressed a press conference in Panaji and said that BJP leaders eyeing for Chief Minister's post are all out to poach the winnable candidates from other parties.

"People of the state will not tolerate such acts again and I warn BJP leaders to face public wrath if they repeat history and if they don't stop act of poaching probable winning candidates," he said.

Alleging that Pramod Sawant, Vishwajit Rane and Mauvin Godinho are trying to poach probable winnable candidates to form BJP government and to remain in the fray of becoming Chief Minister, Chodankar said that such attempts will not be tolerated.

"Crores of rupees are offered to candidates to switch parties. Goans will not allow this to happen and will teach lessons to those who are promoting defections," he said.

He said that Goans have suffered due to defections that were promoted by BJP to remain in power.

"By now, BJP has come to know that they will not get a majority and hence their leaders having aspirations of becoming Chief Ministers are trying to poach winnable candidates. New Congress is united and hence its members will not fall prey to the tactics of BJP, which ruins the economy of Goa," he said.

"Our winnable candidates who were contacted with these offers will expose BJP in future. We warn BJP leaders to deter themselves from poaching other leaders. This time, we will not keep mum, but BJP will have to face revolt. Only BJP will be responsible for the situation, which will erupt to stop defections," he said.

Polling on 40 Assembly seats was held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

