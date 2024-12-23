Panaji (Goa) [India], December 23 (ANI): Goa Congress President Amit Patkar along with South Goa MP Capt. Viriato Fernandes OBC Chairman Nitin Chopdekar and others met Prakash Ambedkar, a distinguished leader and the grandson of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, a press release said on Monday.

According to the release, the discussion revolved around the current political landscape and the ongoing challenges that threaten the principles of social justice, equality, and democracy that Dr. Ambedkar stood for.

Prakash Ambedkar, known for his relentless commitment to upholding his grandfather's legacy, shared his insights on the prevailing political scenario and the urgent need to protect the constitutional rights of marginalized communities, the release said.

We deliberated on the role of opposition parties in uniting against divisive forces, ensuring accountability in governance, and reinforcing the ideals enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The meeting highlighted the importance of inclusive development and policies that prioritize the welfare of every section of society, especially the underprivileged, it added.

"Ambedkar's vision continues to inspire us to work tirelessly for a just and equitable society. Congress remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the constitutional values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, as envisioned by Babasaheb," the release added.

This meeting marks the collaborative effort to address the pressing issues faced by the people of Goa and to reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold the ideals of one of India's greatest visionaries, Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have accused Home Minister Amit Shah of showing disrespect towards Ambedkar, a charge denied by the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Following the remarks made by Shah, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament last week, which led to a huge scuffle between the two sides with two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA Bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged that he was pushed by BJP MPs while he was trying to enter Parliament in what turned out to be a face-off between Congress and BJP MPs during their protests. (ANI)

