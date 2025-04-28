Panaji (Goa) [India], April 28 (ANI): In an unprecedented show of strength and unity, the Goa Congress is calling on all concerned citizens to join the Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan on Tuesday, 29th April, at 4:30 PM at Azad Maidan, according to a press statement.

The protest will stand as a resounding condemnation of the current BJP government's betrayal of Goa and its people, a government that has failed Goa in every aspect of governance and is systematically undermining the state's dignity, resources, and future.

The current government is not just negligent--it is a direct threat to Goa's identity, heritage, and future. Goa, once the beacon of prosperity, is now suffocating under the weight of failed policies, rampant corruption, and a governance system that caters only to the rich and powerful. This government's dismal record is a direct affront to the hardworking people of Goa, and the time for complacency has passed, the statement said.

This protest is not just a demonstration; it is a declaration of war against the betrayal of Goa's identity. The Goa Congress remains steadfast in its commitment to defend the rights of every Goan citizen, ensuring that justice, equality, and freedom are upheld in the face of government indifference and corruption. The protest will address the most critical issues that threaten to tear apart the soul of Goa.

Goa's image as a tourist haven has been destroyed by a drug culture that the government has allowed to thrive unchecked. Children and youth are falling prey to drug abuse, their lives shattered by the absence of any real action from the authorities. Goa has been reduced to a playground for international drug cartels, and it is the youth of Goa who are paying the price. This cannot continue.

Every year, 12,000 young Goans enter the workforce, and yet they are met with despair. Promises of jobs have been replaced with a paralysing job crisis, as industries benefiting from Goa's resources prefer to hire outsiders. Meanwhile, Goan youth watch as land prices soar, making it impossible for them to even live in the state where they were born. The government has promised employment but delivered nothing.

Atrocities against women and marginalised communities are rising at an alarming rate. Dalits, tribals, and women are systematically oppressed, their rights denied. The government remains silent, opting to prioritise the protection of the powerful over providing justice for the vulnerable. The law and order situation is in free fall, and Goa is no longer a safe place for its own people.

The government has become a puppet of corporate interests. Goan land is being sold to big corporations under the guise of development, but the promised benefits never materialise for the people. Instead, Goans are burdened with rising taxes and unpaid dues from the casino industry, amounting to Rs. 350 crores owed to the state exchequer.

The government's failures are not just administrative--they are moral failures. It has failed to deliver on its basic promises: adequate water, power, and infrastructure. Instead, it has prioritised mega-projects and corporate interests over the well-being of Goa's citizens. Goa is in the grip of a governance crisis, where promises are often broken, and the people are left to pick up the pieces.

Goa is at a Crossroads as the BJP-led government has failed to uphold the core values that Goa represents. It has compromised the integrity of Goa's heritage, its environment, and its future for the benefit of a few. The time for silence is over. The people of Goa must rise to reclaim their state, their culture, and their right to a future free of corruption and exploitation.

We call upon every Goan--from every corner of the state--to join this historic protest and stand united against the forces that seek to destroy Goa. This is not just a fight against a government--it is a fight for the future of Goa itself.

As per the statement, on April 29th, 2025, at Azad Maidan, we will stand together, stronger than ever before, and demand accountability. We will raise our voices in support of the protection of Goan culture, Goan land, and Goan identity. This is the beginning of a new chapter for Goa--a chapter where the voice of the people will be heard and respected.

Goa Deserves Better. Goa Deserves Justice.Goa Deserves a Future. Stand for Goa! Stand for Justice! Stand for the Constitution! Said Goa Congress President Amit Patkar. (ANI)

