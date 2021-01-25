Panaji, Jan 25 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 57 and reached 52,977 on Monday, while the day also saw one death and 113 people recovering, an official said.

The toll now stands at 762, and the recovery count is 51,448, leaving the state with 767 active cases, he added.

With 1,396 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,41,012, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,977, new cases 57, death toll 762, discharged 52,977, active cases 762, samples tested till date 4,41,012.

