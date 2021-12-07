New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, state Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior observer P Chidambaram and MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday met party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital.

Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House. (ANI)

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation, Jobs for Kin of Farmers Killed During Farm Laws Stir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)