Panaji, May 28 (PTI) Five Goa Medical College and Hospital interns were allegedly found with drugs after which a police complaint was filed, a senior official of the premier health facility said on Saturday.

Drugs were found from the five interns from the Boys Hostel by an on-duty guard, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar told PTI.

"Three days ago, the five had arrived at the hostel in a drunken state. When they were checked, ganja was found. The consignment was seized and the local police outpost was alerted," he said.

Bandekar alleged Agacaim police was initially reluctant to accept the complaint but later agreed after the intervention of senior officials, including the state health secretary.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said he had asked the GMCH dean to issue a show cause notice to the hostel warden in the matter.

"5 interns who were found with possession of drugs at GMC hostel campus will be rusticated, directions have been given to Dean of @GoaGmc in this matter. I have also instructed him to issue a show cause notice to the Warden and carry out a detailed investigation in this regard" Rane tweeted.

