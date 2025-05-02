Panaji, May 2 (PTI) The Goa police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife as he was reportedly upset with her dependence on alcohol, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Fatorda town in South Goa on April 30, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 02 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Accused Krishna Roy, originally from West Bengal, allegedly beat his wife with a stick and a belt over her frequent consumption of alcohol, causing her death, he said.

Roy, who fled Goa after the alleged crime, was arrested from Kolkata, he added.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Nifty Surges 120 Points, Sensex Gains 520 Points Amid Positive Global Cues, Markets Holding Back Due to Border Tension Between India and Pakistan.

It was immediately not clear who alerted the police about the crime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)