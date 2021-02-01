Panaji, Jan 31 (PTI) Opposition parties in Goa on Sunday demanded the resignation of state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, accusing him of making a false statement in the Assembly over the Mahadayi river water diversion issue.

Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte sought the resignation after advocate Arvind Datar, who represents the state government in the Supreme Court in connection with Mahadayi water dispute claimed that he did not oppose the notification of award of the Inter State Water Dispute Tribunal as he was instructed to do so.

The lawyer's statement came in contradiction to the reply given by Sawant in the House, wherein he had blamed the lawyer for taking the decision of not opposing the notification of the award on his own.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, GFP leader Vijai Sardesai and Khaunte took to Twitter to criticise Sawant and seek his resignation, although the latter also tweeted that the government had not given any instructions to oppose the notification regarding Mahadayi award.

