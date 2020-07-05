Panaji, Jul 5 (PTI) A record 111 people were discharged after recovery from COVID-19 in Goa on Sunday, while 77 new cases took the count to 1,761, and the death of a 72-year-old man pushed the toll to seven, an official said.

The man died in ESI Hospital, a designated COVID facility, in Margao, he added.

"At 111, Sunday saw the highest number of people getting discharged in a single day in Goa. During the day, 2,253 samples were tested, of which 77 returned positive, 1,812 negative and 364 reports are awaited," he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1761, new cases: 77, deaths: 07, discharged: 936, active cases 818, Samples tested till date: 75,791.

