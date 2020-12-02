Panaji, Dec 2 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload reached 48,241 on Wednesday, after 117 more persons tested positive for the infection, an official from the health department said.

With the death of three patients during the day, the coastal state's toll rose to 693, the official said.

Apart from this, 64 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 46,132, he said.

The state is now left with 1,416 active cases, the official said, adding that 2,003 samples were tested in the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,241, new cases 117, death toll 693, discharged 46,132, active cases 1,416, samples tested till date 3,52,922.

