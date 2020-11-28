Panaji, Nov 28 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 198 and reached 47,689 on Saturday, while 163 people were discharged, a health official said.

A total of 45,655 people have recovered and 686 have lost their lives to the infection, leaving the state with 1,348 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Covishield Vaccine: Emergency Use Authorisation Request in Two Weeks, Govt Likely to Buy 300-400 Million Doses by July, Says Adar Poonawalla.

He said 2,520 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 47,689, new cases 198, death toll 686, discharged 45,655, active cases 1,348, samples tested till date 3,45,201.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Serum Institute of India, Reviews COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Facility.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)