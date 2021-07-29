Panaji, Jul 29 (PTI) With the addition of 90 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,70,900 on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 127 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 1,66,679, while the toll stood 3,144, as two patients died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the coastal state currently has 1,077 active infections, he said.

As many as 3,876 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 10,47,088, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,900, new cases 90, death toll 3,144, discharged 1,66,679, active cases 1,077, samples tested till date 10,47,088.

