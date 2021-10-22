Panaji, Oct 22 (PTI) Goa on Friday reported 54 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,77,819, while the death toll remained unchanged during the day at 3,357, an official said.

The discharge of 72 people took the recovery count to 1,73,862, leaving the coastal state with an active caseload of 600, he said.

With 3,555 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,43,383, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,77,819, new cases 54, death toll 3357, discharged 173862, active cases 600, samples tested till date 14,43,383.

