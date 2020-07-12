Panaji (Goa) [India], July 12 (ANI): 85 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Goa today, taking the state tally to 2,453.

"59 patients were cured in Goa today. The cases include 1,487 recovered cases and 14 deaths," Directorate of Health Services, Goa informed in a release.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country. (ANI)

