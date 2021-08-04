Panaji, Aug 4 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 110 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death due to the infection while 90 patients recovered, a health department official said.

The fresh additions pushed the overall count of infections in Goa to 1,71,506, the death toll to 3,153, and recoveries to 1,67,335, leaving the state with 1,018 active cases, the official said.

"With 4,771 new tests, the total number of tests conducted so far in Goa has gone up to 10,72,944,” he added.

