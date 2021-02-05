Panaji, Feb 5 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 56 and reached 53,773 on Friday, an official said.

The day saw no deaths, leaving the toll unchanged at 770, while the discharge of 78 people increased the recovery count to 52,243, he said.

The state now has 760 active cases, the official added.

With 1,417 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,59,485.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,773, new cases 56, death toll 770, discharged 52,243, active cases 760, samples tested till date 4,59,485.

