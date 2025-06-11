New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI): Goa Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte on Wednesday met with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Tourism & Culture, and Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, in New Delhi.

The discussions between the Goa Tourism Minister and both Union Ministers revolved around developing collaborative strategies to enhance Goa's tourism landscape - with a strong focus on experiential infrastructure, cultural promotion, and aviation connectivity, according to a release.

In the meeting with the Union Minister for Tourism & Culture, both sides explored the evolving role of the concert economy - a model that focuses on immersive and experience-driven tourism.

Also, there was mutual interest in leveraging Goa's heritage, festivals, and spiritual assets to position the state as a hub for authentic and high-value tourism. The importance of developing iconic and sustainable tourism infrastructure that reflects Goa's identity was also underlined as a shared priority, the release stated.

The meeting with the Union Minister for Civil Aviation addressed the critical need for expanding international direct connectivity to Goa and improving the viability of domestic routes.

Khaunte underscored the importance of viable route economics for domestic sectors and advocated for increased international direct connectivity to Goa from key source markets.

He also flagged the need to re-examine airline pricing structures, particularly on domestic routes, to ensure competitiveness and sustained tourist inflow to ensure that Goa remains competitive as a year-round destination.

Both sides agreed on the significance of coordinated efforts to bridge connectivity gaps, especially from key domestic and global markets, according to the release.

"Goa is not just a destination; it's a cultural emotion. By building a concert economy and strengthening aviation linkages, we aim to make Goa globally accessible while preserving its soul", said Rohan A. Khaunte. "Our discussions today reflected a shared commitment between the Centre and the State to work together on building a tourism framework that is experiential, sustainable, and globally connected."

Accompanying the Goa Tourism Minister were senior officials from the Department of Tourism, including Sanjeev Ahuja, IAS, Secretary (Tourism), Government of Goa, and Shawn Mendes, Officer on Special Duty to the Minister for Tourism of the Government of Goa.

Both Union Ministers acknowledged Goa's proactive tourism initiatives and assured continued support in aligning state-level priorities and the national policies.These engagements reflect a shared commitment to building a future-ready tourism landscape that balances sustainability, culture, and connectivity at its core, the release added. (ANI)

