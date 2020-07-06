Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 6 (ANI): A GoAir evacuation flight carrying Indians from Kuwait landed at Chandigarh International Airport on July 5.

According to Chandigarh International Airports Limited, the flight brought 177 passengers and arrived at Chandigarh at around 1930 hours.

The have Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that over 5 lakh stranded Indians returned safely to India from 137 countries under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). (ANI)

