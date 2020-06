Panaji, Jun 27 (PTI) A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly making a threat call to an NGO functionary who had praised Goa police for cracking a shootout case on June 20 that had left one person dead, an official said.

The Old Goa police station official identified the man booked as Sylvester Cardozo.

"He had threatened Andrea Pereira, a member of NGO Hope Foundation, over phone on June 22 after the latter congratulated Goa police for taking prompt action in the shootout case and arresting over 20 people," the official said.

Inspector Krishna Sinari said Cardozo is a Goan currently based in the United Kingdom.

