Itanagar, Nov 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday expressed grief over the death of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi.

Expressing condolences to the family, Khandu said he was saddened by the passing away of the veteran Congress leader.

Senior Congress leaders in the state also joined the mourners across the nation.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng stated that Gogoi's death is the end of an era as he had carved a niche for himself by serving as the chief minister of Assam to not only create an unparallel record in the Northeast's political scenario but also making numerous landmark achievements.

North East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) general secretary Padi Richo described Gogoi as a fatherly figure for the party workers in the region and said that his death is an irreparable loss to the Congress family across the country.

Gogoi's legacy would serve as a political model for the newcomers, the Congress leaders said.

Gogoi died at the age of 84 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

He was the chief minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016, a six-time parliamentarian and Union minister twice.

