New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 142 to Rs 47,483 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday on a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,625 per 10 gram.

Also Read | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Chairs Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Govt.

Silver prices also declined Rs 701 to Rs 57,808 per kilogram from Rs 58,509 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,781.50 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 22.29 per ounce.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Rate Slashed in Delhi: RT-PCR Test to Now Cost Rs 800, Down From Rs 2,400.

"Gold prices continued downside on Monday as optimism on vaccine has boosted investment sentiment towards riskier assets," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)