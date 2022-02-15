New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained marginally by Rs 32 to Rs 49,619 per 10 grams, capping gains with correction in global gold prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 49,587 per 10 grams.

Silver, in contrast, declined Rs 440 to Rs 63,474 per kg from Rs 63,914 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee closed 29 paise higher at 75.31 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading 0.5 per cent down at USD 1,861 per ounce. Silver was trading marginally lower at USD 23.65 per ounce.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi held up by Rs 32 capping gains with correction in global gold prices and rupee appreciation," Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) of HDFC Securities, said. HRS hrs

