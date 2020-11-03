New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Gold prices rose Rs 55 to Rs 50,735 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, tracking strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,680 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also gained Rs 170 to Rs 61,780 per kilogram from Rs 61,610 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up by Rs 55 on strong global gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,894 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 24 per ounce.

