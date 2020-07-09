Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): Advocate Rajesh Kumar TK, Lawyer of Swapna Suresh, a key suspect who is on the run in the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage, on Thursday said that it is not possible to disclose whether Swapna met him or not.

Speaking to ANI he said, "I can only say that I have filed a petition for Swapna Suresh. Along with the bail application, documents have been submitted."

"As a lawyer I cannot disclose all these things. It is not possible to disclose whether Swapna met me or not. There has been no pressure to take up the case. I am sure that she will get bail. She will cooperate with the investigation, whether get bail or not," added Kumar.

The advocate had filed the plea online on Wednesday late night.

In the anticipatory bail plea, Suresh stated, "Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili, who is the present acting charge of the Consulate General of UAE, directed the petitioner to check with Customs regarding the delay of his consignment that reached cargo on June 30.

"Again on July 1 as a secretary under work on request basis, the Consulate General instructed her to contact the Customs officer, cargo complex, Thiruvananthapuram and as a part of discharging the official duties the petitioner called the Assistant Commissioner of Customs and verified the status of diplomatic cargo," the advocate said. (ANI)

