Mumbai, July 9: Mumbai police on Thursday arrested another accused for vandalising Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s home “Rajgruha” in Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Umesh Sitaram Jadhav. He is the prime suspect in the case. Till now, Mumbai police have arrested two people in connection with vandalisation in the premises of “Rajgruha”. Police made the first arrest in the case on July 8.

Jadhav is a daily wage labourer from Parel area of south-central Mumbai. In a statement, Matunga police said that after scanning the CCTV footage of the incident which happened around 5.30 p.m. on July 7, the investigators finally managed to zero in on the prime suspect, who was detained late on Wednesday. Mumbai Police Begins Probe into Vandalism at Dr BR Ambedkar's 'Rajgruha' House.

ANI's Tweet:

Another accused Umesh Sitaram Jadhav arrested in connection with vandalization in the premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai on 7th July. One accused was arrested yesterday: Matunga police #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

On Tuesday night, two men entered the premises of "Rajgruha" and smashed flower pots, damaged plants, CCTV camera and pelted stones at a window before fleeing. A case under IPC sections 427 (mischief causing damage and 447 (criminal trespassing) was registered.

Located in Hindu Colony, Dadar, the two-storeyed heritage bungalow houses a museum where Dr Ambedkar's vast book collection, his ashes and other artifacts related to his life are preserved. Dr Ambedkar lived there for two decades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).