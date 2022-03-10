New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Gold tumbled Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday reflecting a decline in international precious prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 53,627 per 10 grams.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming MacBook Air Likely To Come With New Design & More Colours: Report.

Silver also tanked Rs 1,949 to Rs 69,458 per kg, from Rs 71,407 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated by 20 paise to close at 76.42 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities and trends in state election results.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2022: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Join Celebrations at BJP Headquarter in Delhi.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,983 an ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.50 an ounce.

"Gold traded weak with spot prices at COMEX trading 0.30 per cent down at USD 1,983 per ounce on Thursday.

"Gold prices witnessed selling from Wednesday on easing worries over the Russia-Ukraine conflict with signs of possible diplomatic solution," said Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) of HDFC Securities.

Navneet Damani, senior vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold witnessed a sharp fall after hovering almost near-record highs in the earlier session. Prices were getting support from the escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine." HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)