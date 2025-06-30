Thane, Jun 30 (PTI) A golden jackal was crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle near a lake in Navi Mumbai, a forest official said on Monday.

The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday near the DPS Flamingo Lake in Nerul.

According to a volunteer from the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), a speeding four-wheeler fatally hit the animal, killing it.

The forest department's mangrove cell has taken custody of the jackal's carcass, which will be disposed of at its Ghansoli facility, range forest officer Sudhir Manjarekar said.

According to environmentalists, the DPS Flamingo Lake and surrounding mangroves have already been declared a conservation reserve, and the buffer zones must be preserved for wildlife.

The mangrove zone is home to jackals, native and migratory birds, and reptiles.

