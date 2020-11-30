Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 30 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary, Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar was illuminated with elaborate lights and devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple.

Fireworks adorned the night sky around Harmandir Sahib on the occasion of Prakash Parv.

Also Read | Taj Mahal Visit Online Bookings: ASI Caps Pre-Booking of Tickets to Curb Black-Marketing; Check Details Here.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Prakash Parv', is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar as Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism. The devotees were seen offering prayers and lit candles on the occasion today.

People also offered prayers at Gurdwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib and Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in the national capital amid the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 87-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl in Kendrapara District.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev earlier today and wished citizens on the joyous occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)