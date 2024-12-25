Gurugram (Haryana), Dec 25 (PTI) Haryana Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the importance of sensitivity and empathy in government administration on Wednesday, urging officials to see their roles as an opportunity to uplift society and alleviate the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

Saini made these remarks during a State-level 'Good Governance Day' program held in Gurugram, celebrating the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While addressing officials, he said when someone approaches their office with a problem, they should not see it merely as a piece of paper but recognise it as a symbol of the individual's pain and hardship.

If we can understand the story behind that paper, we will have truly succeeded in our efforts toward good governance, Saini said.

The CM paid tribute to Bharat Ratna awardees Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries, reflecting on their monumental contributions to the nation.

When our government assumed responsibility of public service in 2014, we launched a campaign for governance reform, transitioning from good governance (Sushasan) to service (Sewa), Saini said.

He said that the success of such a campaign depends on Niyat (intent), Nishtha (commitment), and Niti (policy).

The CM said that the government has successfully completed the journey toward good governance and ensured transparency by embracing various e-governance initiatives like e-auction and e-Ravana schemes.

Furthermore, the enactment of the 'Right to Service' law holds public officers accountable, mandating timely service delivery and ensuring swift action against those who fail to meet deadlines, thus reinforcing efficiency and responsiveness in public service, he said.

He added that it is the result of good governance that, despite all obstacles, our government has provided government jobs to 1.71 lakh youth without the need for 'Kharchi Parchi.'

Every village has become Lal Dora-free due to good governance, he said.

Saini stated that there was a time when fear, corruption, nepotism and regionalism were prevalent in previous governments.

However, our government has systematically closed all avenues of corruption, Saini said.

We have taken decisive steps, such as eliminating corruption in the name of CLU, ensuring that government jobs are given solely based on merit, implementing online employee transfers, stopping the misuse of kerosene by providing free gas cylinders to every poor household and addressing fraud in ration distribution, pensions, stipends, and subsidies for the underprivileged, he added.

The chief minister also noted that Opposition leaders had spread misinformation, claiming that when they came to power, they would discontinue the portals.

Now, they are upset because the public is benefiting from these portals, he said.

