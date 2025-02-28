Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) The process of transferring officials who have been holding sensitive positions in various departments for a long time has started once again, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

He added that the state government is committed to providing accountable and transparent governance to the people of the state.Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, Sukhu issued directives in this regard and asked the departments to prepare for the transfer process.

He directed the Industries Department to include the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation in the auctioning process of mining leases, a statement issued here said.

He also mentioned that the state government would formulate new rules for utilising DMFT (District Mineral Foundation Trust) funds so that the money can be used for the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society.

Sukhu said that during the BJP government's tenure two years ago, the state government's revenue from mining was Rs 240 crore. However, due to the pragmatic efforts of the current state government, it increased to Rs 314 crore in the last financial year and is expected to reach Rs. 360 crore by the end of the current financial year.

He further said that the state government is making efforts to promote green industries in Himachal Pradesh and is encouraging investments in tourism, hydropower, food processing, data storage, and the dairy sector.

