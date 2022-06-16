New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The central government on Thursday debunked "myths" concerning Agnipath' recruitment scheme and responded with "facts" to avoid the spread of any misinformation.

With opposition parties raising questions on the new recruitment scheme for armed forces, the government said that extensive consultations were held for its formulation and listed the benefits of the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces and the youth.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Thane Police Constable Kills Nurse With Whom He Had ‘Illegitimate Affair’, Roams With Her Body for 13-14 Hours; Arrested.

The government said it is being spread that Agniveers will have an insecure future but the fact is that the ones aspiring to be entrepreneurs will get a financial package and bank loan scheme.

The ones who desire to study further will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course for further studies, whereas the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Seeks Time From ED Citing Mother Sonia Gandhi’s Illness.

The government said another myth is that the opportunities for youth will decrease as a result of Agnipath but the fact is that the opportunities for the youth to serve in armed forces will increase.

It said that in coming years, the recruitment for Agniveers in the armed forces will be around three times the current recruitment.

Referring to claims that the regimental bonding will be affected, the government said that the fact is that no change is being done to the regimental system. Rather, it will be further accentuated because the best of Agniveers will be selected, further boosting the cohesiveness of the unit.

The government said another myth that prevailed is that the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme will harm the effectiveness of the armed forces but the "truth is that such a short-term enlistment system exists in most countries and hence is already tested out and has been considered 'best practice' for the youthful and agile army".

The numbers of Agniveers to be recruited in the first year would only make up three per cent of the armed forces. Additionally, the performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the army after four years. Hence, Army will get only the tested and tried, and well-trained personnel for the supervisory ranks, it said.

The government said it has also been rumoured that people of the age of 21 years are immature and unreliable for the Army but the fact is that most of the armies in the world depend upon their nation's youth. At no point in time will there be more youngsters than experienced people.

The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50-50, slowly in a very long run, of youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks.

The government also dismissed apprehensions in sections of social media about the possibility of some Agniveers getting astray and said it is completely incorrect and is an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces.

Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for the rest of their lives, it said. Even now, thousands who exit the armed forces, have retired with skills and there has been no instance of them joining anti-national forces, the government said.

It said there was another myth among people that there the former armed forces officers have not been consulted but it has been clarified that extensive consultation was undertaken with the serving armed forces officers for the last two years, before implementing the scheme.

The proposal of 'Agnipath' has been framed by the Department of Military Officers staffed by Military officers. The department itself is a creation of this government. Many former officers have recognized the advantages of the scheme and have welcomed it, the government said.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme which provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

The selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Armed Forces. A total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year.

During this period of service to the nation, the Agniveers will be imparted with various military skills and experience, discipline, physical fitness, leadership qualities, courage and patriotism.

The government had said that the recruitment rallies under the scheme will commence in 90 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)