New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Wednesday said that the government has made complete arrangements to buy mustard at MSP.

In a briefing to the media, Munda further informed that the government has made preparations for the purchase of mustard under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) during the Rabi crops marketing season.

Also Read | CTET Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key and OMR Answer Sheets of Central Teacher Eligibility Test January Examination Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Check.

"The interest of farmers is paramount for the Government. If the price of mustard goes below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) then the government will buy mustard from farmers at MSP. They have made necessary arrangements for it," he said.

He added that for Rabi Marketing Season (RMS), Central Nodal Agencies have already been instructed to be ready for procurement of mustard under PSS so that farmers do not face any kind of difficulty.

Also Read | Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar: Election Commission Allots Party Name to Sharad Pawar Group of NCP.

"Approval for procurement under PSS from the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Assam during Rabi Marketing Season-2023, was 28.24 LMT mustard," he said.

For RMS- 2024 also, all mustard-producing states have been informed that if the current market price of mustard in the state is less than the notified MSP, then send the proposal for the purchase of mustard under PSS within time.

The MSP of mustard for RMS-2024 is Rs 5,650 per quintal, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)