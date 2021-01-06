New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, who was questioned earlier this week by the Income Tax department in connection with the probe relating to benami transactions, accused the government of trying to digress from the issues facing it including the protest by farmers against three farm laws.

Vadra, who is husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, raised questions over the timing of the move by probe agency and said he should not be made "political pawn".

"The timing is clear, Priyanka works with farmers. I understand and am ready to face it. I keep away from politics. Wish they would stop making me a political pawn. I wish him (Rahul) the best, he has potential. It is incorrect to show him in a poor light," Vadra said.

"The government is cornered with its own issues and people want answers. They want to digress by bringing my name up because media will get attentive and flash my name up. It has been happening for 10 years. Especially, when my family fights for farmer issues and all of this is to digress from the topic and show me in a bad light," he added.

Vadra alleged that rumours are spread to target him and show his family in "bad light".

"Rumours are always around me. It's like if I go to see the Taj, rumours start that maybe I am trying to buy the Taj. Wherever I go, a word is spread like I have vested interest. It is all to show me and my family in a bad light," he said.

Vadra maintained that he has not done any tax evasion and said "23,000 documents were taken away" from his office.

"They've more information about me than I have in my office today. Every question they asked was answered clearly. There is no tax evasion. They send us notices every two to three days. I would say it is harassment because if we are to answer the same question 10 times then there is a problem."

Vadra has been questioned about the purchase of land by a firm linked to him in Rajasthan.

The ED and Income Tax Department are probing Vadra under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over allegations of money laundering in the purchase of London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square.

ED had also recorded Vadra's statement in connection with assets and properties outside India. In his recorded statement, he denied the ownership of properties in London. He also denied having assets outside India. (ANI)

