Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Following Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's decision to skip reading the full customary address in the Assembly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the move was "not an exception" and stressed that the matter of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) pertains to the state's rights.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shimla after the opening day of the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Sukhu said that governors in the past too had skipped portions of the address.

"The governor not reading the address is not an exception. Earlier, governors have also skipped reading the address," he said.

The Chief Minister clarified that the issue is not about the state government seeking aid but about safeguarding Himachal Pradesh's financial entitlements. "This is not about the government. RDG is our right. We are not asking for any charity. Don't harm the rights of the state," Sukhu said.

He emphasised that Himachal Pradesh, being a hill state, cannot be compared with larger states in terms of revenue generation capacity.

"You talk about 17 states, but Himachal cannot be compared with them. Those states have big projects and stronger revenue bases. Himachal is a hill state where revenue generation is inherently limited due to natural resources and geographical constraints," he added.

Referring to the discontinuation of RDG following the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, the Chief Minister said the state government had convened a three-day Assembly session primarily to deliberate on the issue

"We have called this three-day session to discuss RDG. I am hopeful that the BJP will rise above party lines and join us in going to the Centre for restoration of the rights of the state," he added.

Earlier in the day, the budget session began with the governor's address. However, Governor Shukla read only a few lines and laid the speech on the table of the House, objecting to certain references concerning constitutional institutions.

The issue of RDG and the state's financial position is expected to dominate proceedings during the ongoing session. (ANI)

