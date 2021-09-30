Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (PTI) A government is also assessed based on the actions of the police and therefore, the force should always act keeping in mind the best interests of the general public, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

"You (police) deal with the people very closely and the government is assessed by the people based on how you perform your duties. Therefore, your duties should be performed keeping in mind the interests of the general public," the Chief Minister said in his online speech at the passing out parade of 2,362 police personnel.

He also said that the objective of 'Nava Keralam' can only be achieved if there was an environment of peace and communal harmony in the state and to ensure that, the police have a big role to play.

"Therefore, you all should take up the responsibility very seriously," he told the newly inducted officers.

He also said that the present batch of officers have been provided a variety of training to deal with the changing times and the new challenges -- like COVID-19 -- effectively, as they were posted in various wards during the prevailing pandemic.

"As a result, you (officers) have been able to watch closely how things work," the Chief Minister said.

