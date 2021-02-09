New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said that it had cancelled the FCRA licences of over 20,600 NGOs in the last 10 years.

Most of these cancellations were done on account of non-filing of annual returns which is a mandatory requirement under the law, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said.

"The registration certificates of more than 20,600 NGOs and associations have been cancelled during the period from 2011 till date, for violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, and rules made thereunder," he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Over Rs 58,000 crore foreign funds were received by NGOs registered under the FCRA between 2016-17 and 2018-19.

There are around 22,400 FCRA registered NGOs in the country.

As per the amended law, providing Aadhaar numbers of the office bearers of the NGOs has been made mandatory for registration of NGOs under the FCRA.

Besides, with the amendments, office expenses were brought down to 20 per cent from 50 per cent and election candidates, government servants, members of any legislature and political parties were prohibited to accept foreign funding.

According to the rules issued after amending the FCRA, NGOs, which intend to receive foreign funding, must have an existence of at least three years and spent Rs 15 lakh in voluntary activities prior to their applications.

The NGOs will also have submit a specific commitment letter from the donor indicating the amount of foreign contribution and the purpose for which it is proposed to be given.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)