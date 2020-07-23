New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Ministry of Environment on Thursday launched an online system for issuing transit permits for timber, bamboo and other forest produce.

Launching the National Transit Pass System (NTPS) virtually, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said it "will make the process of getting permits faster and without physically going to" forest department offices.

The pilot project will be functional in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for now, he said.

"Another step towards PM's vision for #DigitalIndia - a portal for the National Transit Pass System for seamless movement of forest produce, launched today,” the minister tweeted.

After launching the system at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan here, Javadekar said, "The National Pass System enhances seamless movement of forest produce."

The system will be will be operational in all states by Diwali.

"This is the new invention of Digital India. This system will make the process of getting permits faster and without physically going to get the pass. It was a waste of time and energy. It has come to end today with NTPS. Through mobile application e-pass will be issued for transit of forest produce,” he said.

He further said that NTPS will bring ease of business and expedite issuance of transit permits for timber, bamboo and other minor forest produce without physically going to forest offices.

NTPS will replace manual paper-based transit system by online transit system and will bring in one permit for whole India for transit of timber, bamboo and other minor forest produce for ease of doing business, a ministry official said.

Transit of timber, bamboo and other forest produce is governed by various state specific acts and rules.

The ministry sources said state governments have exempted many species from requirements of transit permits, however many species still require transit pass.

Moreover, a species exempted in one state, may not be exempted in other states and transit of such species in another state requires transit pass.

"Further, transit passes issued by one state are not honoured in other states and lieu transit passes are issued at inter-state forest check posts for transit in another state. National Transit Pass System generates Pan India Transit Passes facilitating seamless movement of forest produce across India,” the ministry said.

NTPS is a role-based and work-flow based application available available on computers and mobile devices, the ministry said.

"The system provides a generic tool using which T.P. (transit pass) generation process can be automated without changing state specific rules and regulation. State admin can specify 'Rule and Regulation' under which T.P. is issued.... This will ensure seamless movement of forest produce across all states thereby resulting in enhancing the income of rural people and also facilitating the ease of doing business in the country," it said.

