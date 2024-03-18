New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The government has notified the resignation of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who quit as a judge of the Calcutta High Court earlier this month.

After resigning as judge on March 5, Justice Gangopadhyay had said that he would be joining the BJP as it was the only means to fight a "corrupt" and "goon-infested" Trinamool Congress.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

Resignations of Supreme Court and high court judges are accepted immediately but the Union law ministry issues a notification to make it public.

"Shri Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has tendered his resignation from the office of Judge, Calcutta High Court, in pursuance of proviso (a) to clause (l) of Article 217 of the Constitution, with effect from 05.03.2024 (Forenoon)," the notification issued on Sunday said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Using Sharp Weapon Over Delay in Lunch, Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)