New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Monday said government officers must become facilitators of bringing "ease of life" for the common people.

India's governance model has become a 'jan andolan' with people responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'jan bhagidari' in major schemes, he said after launching a web portal for PM's excellence award, the registration for which began from Monday.

He claimed that under the leadership of Modi, the entire concept and format of the PM's excellence award has undergone a revolutionary change since 2014.

The portal for PM's award for excellence in public administration for the year 2021-2022 is www.pmawards.gov.in.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's exhortation to the civil servants to "change their role from being a regulator to an enabling entity to turn the challenges into opportunities", Singh said officers must become facilitators of bringing in "ease of life" for the common people.

After 2014, the process and selection of PM's excellence award have been institutionalised and now this is based on the performance of the district, rather than that of the district collector or individual civil servant, the minister said.

Another improvisation brought is to assess the scale and rating of the implementation of flagship schemes in the district, he stressed.

The minister underlined that the prize money has been doubled this year from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh which is to be utilised for implementation of projects or programmes or for bridging resource gaps in any area of public welfare.

It is now mandatory for all District Collectors to apply for the award.

Singh noted that while 80 districts participated in the award in 2015, for the last two to three years all districts are taking part in it.

V Srinivas, the secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), said the awards are given to acknowledge, recognise and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organisations of the central and state governments.

For the year 2021, the award aims to recognise the contribution of civil servants in promoting 'jan bhagidari' (peoples' participation) in Poshan Abhiyan, promoting excellence in sports and wellness through the Khelo India scheme and in digital payments and good governance in PM Svanidhi Yojana, among others.

It also aims to recognise holistic development through the 'One District-One Product' scheme, seamless end-to-end delivery of services without human intervention.

The applications for the award would be required to cover all the aspects of the implementation of a scheme in a holistic manner such as activities covering the production stage, quality control, governance and outcomes, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The total number of awards under the Prime Minister's awards for excellence in public administration 2021 would be 18, it noted.

The evaluation process would include short-listing of districts/organisations by screening committee (first and second stage); and evaluation by an expert committee and empowered committee.

Prime minister's approval will be taken on the recommendations of the empowered committee for the awards, it said.

The award will consist of a trophy, scroll and an incentive of Rs 20 lakh to the awarded district/organisation to be utilised for implementation of project or programme or of bridging resource gaps in any area of public welfare.

A certificate of recognition, a copy of which will be placed in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report of the officer or the team submitting the nomination.

"A letter of appreciation to be issued by the Secretary (ARPG) to the officers who have contributed towards the initiative with a copy to Chief Secretary/Secretary of concerned central ministry/ department," the statement said.

A copy of the letter to be sent to the Department of Personnel and Training for placing in the performance appraisal dossier of the officer, it added.

