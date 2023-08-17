New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A Class 6 student of a government school in northeast Delhi's Tukmirpur area was hospitalised days after he was allegedly slapped by a teacher over forgetting to bring his Hindi textbook, police said on Thursday.

On Saturday, police received information from GTB Hospital that a 12-year-old boy had been admitted after he was beaten up by his school teacher on August 7, a senior police officer said.

Based on a complaint by the boy's father Mohammad Ramzania, a case was registered against accused Sadul Hasan under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC on Saturday at Dayalpur police station, the officer said.

According to police, the boy had forgotten to bring his Hindi textbook to school, which had angered the teacher.

When the boy was going out of the class, Hasan stopped him from leaving and slapped him. The accused had also allegedly grabbed the boy by his neck, police said.

As the boy's condition worsened after the incident, he was admitted to the hospital and his father moved to the police. The teacher was soon arrested and later let off on bail, they said.

According to doctors, the boy developed Guillain-Barré (GBS) syndrome in the past few years, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks part of the peripheral nervous system – the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord, police said.

Ramzania told PTI that his son went to school daily before the incident took place inside his classroom.

He said his son, the youngest among six siblings, has now been put on a ventilator, adding that he used to be a "very healthy child" before the incident.

"Initially, the doctors were not sure about the reason behind his condition, however, now they are saying that he has some neurological issues. They also said that this condition might be hereditary, but no one in our family has any disorder," Ramzania said.

"The doctors are doing their best and now he has started responding. He is able to identify the family members and tells us through gestures to massage his legs," said Ramzania who works as a painter.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

