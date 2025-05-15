Ramanagar (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has assured that justice will be delivered in the case of Khushi, a minor Hakkipikki tribal girl from Bidadi, whose body was found near the railway tracks.

A police investigation is currently underway, and the district administration and panchayat have provided compensation to the victim's family, Shivakumar informed. The family has received a compensation cheque of Rs 4,12,500 from the district administration and Rs 50,000 from the panchayat.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Shivakumar said, "Justice will be provided to the family of Khushi, a minor girl from Bhadrapur village in the district, in the case of her murder. The police will take strict action against the culprits."

"The police are investigating this suspicious death case. A fair and rigorous investigation will be conducted in this matter without any pressure from anyone," Shivkumar added, "I have asked the girl's family if they suspect anyone. They are saying no. It is the duty of the police department to investigate."

When asked about the possibility of rape and murder, Shivakumar said, "The police will investigate from all angles. Was it done out of hatred? Was it rape? Was there any other reason? The investigation will reveal. We will provide justice.

"The girl was studying in a hostel. This unfortunate incident took place when she came to the village for vacation. Everyone is saying that she was a girl who was not talkative and smart, even though she did not listen," Shivakumar stated.

Regarding allegations of a lack of infrastructure and street lighting in the village, especially at the site of the incident, Shivakumar said, "We will not mix other issues with this case now. Basic infrastructure will be arranged."

When asked about the arrest of the accused, he replied, "The investigation is underway. "The police will provide information about this. I cannot say that," he said. (ANI)

