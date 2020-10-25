Dharamshala, Oct 25 (PTI) An SDO of the Jal Shakti Department, who was held in a graft case, was sent to three-day police custody by a court here, an official said on Sunday.

SDO Kamal Kumar Sharma was allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 19,000 from a contractor in Kangra district on Saturday.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi K30S Likely To Be Launched Next Week.

Dharamshala DSP (Vigilance) Balveer Jaswal told reporters that the accused was sent to three-day police custody by the court.

The DSP said the matter will be properly investigated the department will also inquire into the assets of the accused.

Also Read | Karnataka’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 8-Lakh Mark, Over 10,000 Recover in Past 24 Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)