Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI): A grenade, which was found in Amritsar's residential area Ranjit Avenue on Friday, has been disposed of by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

The grenade was found outside a house in the area and was first detected by a resident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime), Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, who was present at the site, said, "We found the grenade at Ranjit Avenue. It has now been disposed of by the bomb disposal squad in open land."

"Only experts can tell of the amount of loss the grenade could have caused, based on its range," he added. (ANI)

