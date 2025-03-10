Noida, Mar 10 (PTI) A GST deputy commissioner allegedly jumped to death on Monday from the 15th floor of his apartment building in Noida Sector 75, with his family claiming that he was battling depression, police said.

The incident took place in Apex Athena Society when Sanjay Singh, who worked in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department in Ghaziabad, jumped from the building around 11 am, Incharge of Sector 113 police station, KG Sharma said.

"Family members told police that he was suffering from cancer and was in depression due to which he may have committed suicide," the officer said.

According to Sanjay's colleague he had been suffering from prostate cancer for the past five years.

He was in the final stage of the disease and had been battling depression, GST Additional Commissioner, Ghaziabad, MP Singh said.

Sanjay was posted in Sector 2, Ghaziabad, at the GST office in Rajendra Nagar, Trans Hindon area. He was handling cases under trial in the Supreme Court of India, he added.

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem.

He is survived by his wife and two sons, with the elder son working in Gurugram and his younger son pursuing a degree in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at Sharda University in Greater Noida, police added.

