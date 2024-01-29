New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the tips, guidance and dose of positivity given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme will help students strike a balance between academic excellence and overall well-being.

He said 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has become a mass movement.

In a post on X, Pradhan said that PM Modi's guidance will help create a congenial environment for realising the full potential of children.

"Sincere gratitude to Hon. PM @narendramodiji for being the strongest pillar of support and motivation, particularly for our #ExamWarriors. The pro-tips, guidance and dose of positivity at #ParikshaPeCharcha will help our students strike a balance between academic excellence and overall well-being and also inspire parents and teachers to create a congenial environment for realising every child's full potential," he said.

Pradhan also thanked students, parents, teachers and schools for their record participation in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

"PM @narendramodi 's valuable guidance has enriched us all. I am sure it will help our students de-stress, beat exam blues, become more confident & resilient, deliver their best in exams and in life and remain committed to the goals of Viksit Bharat. Also, confident that it will offer new perspectives to parents and teachers to address challenges of students," he said.

In his remarks during the event, Pradhan said PM Modi has set the target of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"We have to make India a developed India by 2047 and it will be done on your shoulders and under your leadership," Pradhan said while pointing towards the students.

The Prime Minister was seated among students during Pradhan's remarks and took the stage later. He described PM Modi as 'rashtra guru' for guiding students.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister gave valuable suggestions and advice to students preparing for exams, emphasising the importance of sound sleep, nutrition, resilience, decisiveness, written work, physical fitness and regulating screen time.

He took questions from students, teachers and parents from different parts of the country and also dwelled on the role of challenges and healthy competition.

During the interaction the Prime Minister made several comments in lighter vein evoking smile and clapping from students.

Dwelling on the significance of hard work and sound sleep, the Prime Minister gave his own example and said he gets deep sleep almost as soon as he hits the bed.

Noting that habits like screen time are eating into the required sleep which is also being strongly emphasised by modern health science, the Prime Minister said less sleep is not good for the body.

"Just like a mobile requires charging to function, similarly it is very important to keep the body recharged, because keeping the body healthy is very important for a healthy mind. For this, taking proper sleep is also very important," he said.

He emphasised maintaining a balanced lifestyle, avoiding excess of everything and taking required amount of sunlight.

"Do not underassess the value of sleep, when your mother says 'go to sleep', do not consider it interference....Whether you take proper sleep or not, it is very important, you should pay attention Take required sleep and also see if it is sound sleep or not. It should be very sound sleep," he said.

He said sometimes people can find it difficult to get sound sleep after they go to the bed.

"...365 days, no exception, as soon as I get to bed, within 30 seconds...that I have not gone towards sound sleep, this does not happen. It takes me 30 second...why because, the time I am awake, I stay fully awake," he said.

"Jab jagrit hun to poori taraeh Jagrit hun, jab soya hun to poori taren soya hun (when I am awake, I am fully awake, when I am asleep, I am fully asleep)," PM Modi said and while emphasising "balance".

Answering queries, the Prime Minister said that questions regarding cultural and societal expectations have come up in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme.

He emphasised the role of teachers in mitigating the impact of added pressure from external factors on students and urged students to become strong and capable of handling pressure.

The Prime Minister urged the students to prepare themselves mentally and gave the example of travelling from one extreme climate condition to the other when the mind is already prepared to face extreme weather conditions.

"My approach which I found useful is that 'I challenge every challenge'. I do not wait passively for the challenge to pass. This gives me an opportunity to learn all the time. Dealing with new situations enriches me," he said.

"My biggest confidence is that I have 140 crore countrymen with me. If there are 100 million challenges, there are billions of solutions. I never find myself alone and everything is on me, I am always aware of the capabilities of my country and countrymen. This is the fundamental crux of my thinking. The more I enhance the capabilities of my countrymen, my ability to challenge the challenges improves," he said.

PM Modi said that decision-making becomes easier when the resolve to do something is strong.

Throwing light on the power of positive thinking, the Prime Minister said that it gives strength to look for positive outcomes even in the most negative situations.

"...I have shut all doors and windows of disappointment in my life. When there is no selfish motive, there is never confusion in decision," he said.

"Government strives to make a nation where not just the present but future generations have a chance to shine and show their capabilities," he added.

The Prime Minister urged the students, families and teachers to collectively address the issue of external stress rather than implementing a systematic theory. He also suggested that families of students should discuss different ways that work for each of them. (ANI)

